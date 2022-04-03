Energy Alert
Storm clean up continues in Lepanto

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm late last month not only took roofs off buildings but also memories in an area town.

Residents and business owners are cleaning up what is left in downtown Lepanto.

They began their clean-up efforts as soon as the storm passed through.

Lepanto suffered extensive damage to its downtown area after the Wednesday storm.

High winds tore off the roofs of the library, museum, and local businesses.

Items in the museum and library were the first to be covered.

But, one woman said she knows a piece of their family history is gone forever.

“It was sad because the museum, my husband’s mother’s picture, was up there on the top floor. So, we know that is a loss. But, the community did come together,” said Lepanto resident, Marita Akins.

Lepanto Mayor Earnie Hill said he is working to get items in the museum to a temporary location.

He said the Arkansas Heritage Commission has offered to move some items, if needed, to the Johnny Cash Childhood Museum in Dyess to store.

