April 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain returns today for some across Region 8. No severe weather is expected on Monday and Tuesday, but a quick round of storms roll through on Wednesday morning that may have some lightning and gusty winds.

Later in the work week looks drier and quiet.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An officer is in the hospital after being shot Sunday evening.

Blood donation critical for cancer patient.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deploys to help after Springdale tornado.

School leaders respond after students protest, leaving class, to voice education concerns.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.