Arkansas gas prices fall upon Biden announcement

Arkansas gas prices fell nearly five cents last week after President Joe Biden announced the United States would release millions of barrels of oil from its reserves.(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices fell nearly five cents last week after President Joe Biden announced the United States would release millions of barrels of oil from its reserves.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 4.5 cents last week to $3.75. That’s sill 22.9 cents a gallon more than motorists paid a month ago and $1.08/gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average of gasoline fell 5.4 cents a gallon to $4.17.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, attributed the reduction in price to President Biden’s announcement the U.S. would release 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower,” De Haan said.

