Batesville woman killed in Fayetteville crash

A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. April 2 on North Old Missouri Road at East Frazier Terrace in Fayetteville.

Elley Adrianna Lindsey was northbound when her 2016 Toyota left the road and traveled through a vacant parking lot.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the vehicle overturned several times before going airborne and striking a tree, throwing Lindsey from the car.

