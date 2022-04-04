Batesville woman killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. April 2 on North Old Missouri Road at East Frazier Terrace in Fayetteville.

Elley Adrianna Lindsey was northbound when her 2016 Toyota left the road and traveled through a vacant parking lot.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the vehicle overturned several times before going airborne and striking a tree, throwing Lindsey from the car.

