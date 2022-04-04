Energy Alert
Biden to speak on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues

In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north of metro Atlanta, to fill up their tractor trailer rigs.(AP Photo/David Tulis, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

The effort, first announced in December, aims to improve access to trucking jobs and fair compensation and conditions, as well as helping ease supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

In a news release, the White House stated it has been working to streamline the process to get commercial drivers licenses and increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs. It also encouraged partnerships connecting veterans to trucking careers, among other initiatives.

Trucking moves 72% of goods in the U.S., the White House said. Trucking employment grew the most in 2021 that it had since 1994, and December-February marked the best 3-month stretch for hiring in the industry since the ‘90s.

Frontline truckers’ real wages grew last year despite elevated inflation, the administration said.

Other work is aimed at workplace safety, worker’s rights and ensuring trucking is a safe and inclusive industry for women, the White House stated.

