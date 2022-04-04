Energy Alert
Copper theft could delay opening of Arkansas hospital

Officials say the opening of an Arkansas hospital could be delayed after thieves stole copper...
Officials say the opening of an Arkansas hospital could be delayed after thieves stole copper lines that had already been installed at the facility.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DE QUEEN, Ark. (AP) — Officials say the opening of an Arkansas hospital could be delayed after thieves stole copper lines that had already been installed at the facility.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that sometime Thursday evening, thieves broke into the construction site of Sevier County Medical Center in De Queen and took the copper lines. Hospital CEO Lori House said in a statement that the hospital had been set to open on Sept. 20 but that could be delayed. The hospital says it’s putting in safeguards to prevent more thefts.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft at the hospital, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Texarkana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

