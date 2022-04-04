New $25 million floodwall project coming to Bootheel community

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One river town in the Heartland, and the surrounding area, is going to be better protected from floodwaters along the Mississippi River.

The City of Caruthersville riverfront was home to a groundbreaking and dedication for a new river flood wall Sunday, April 3. This new wall will be constructed and will replace the current one that was built in around 1919.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Francis Levee District members and others came together for the dedication.

U.S. Congress 8th District Representative for Missouri Jason Smith said it’s a great day when you see investment coming back into the community.

“This has been in the works for several years now,” Smith said. “Started out with the St. Francis Levee District asking for the corps to look into it, to see the help right here in Caruthersville. This is a project that is going to save a lot of grief in the future.”

This project will replace approximately 3,000 linear feet of floodwall and will be a foot higher than the current one.

Mississippi River Commission President Major General Diana M. Holland said they are proud to partner with the community there and the levee district as well in bringing a new flood wall to the area.

“It is going to protect; once it’s brought back up to grade and the deficiencies are repaired, it’s going to protect people, property, agriculture, business and way of life and give a lot of people peace of mind from any future flooding,” Holland said.

The project will cost an estimated $20-$25 million. Construction is estimated to begin this summer with a completion date of Winter of 2024.

