Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New $25 million floodwall project coming to Bootheel community

Construction for new Caruthersville wall
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One river town in the Heartland, and the surrounding area, is going to be better protected from floodwaters along the Mississippi River.

The City of Caruthersville riverfront was home to a groundbreaking and dedication for a new river flood wall Sunday, April 3. This new wall will be constructed and will replace the current one that was built in around 1919.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Francis Levee District members and others came together for the dedication.

U.S. Congress 8th District Representative for Missouri Jason Smith said it’s a great day when you see investment coming back into the community.

“This has been in the works for several years now,” Smith said. “Started out with the St. Francis Levee District asking for the corps to look into it, to see the help right here in Caruthersville. This is a project that is going to save a lot of grief in the future.”

This project will replace approximately 3,000 linear feet of floodwall and will be a foot higher than the current one.

Mississippi River Commission President Major General Diana M. Holland said they are proud to partner with the community there and the levee district as well in bringing a new flood wall to the area.

“It is going to protect; once it’s brought back up to grade and the deficiencies are repaired, it’s going to protect people, property, agriculture, business and way of life and give a lot of people peace of mind from any future flooding,” Holland said.

The project will cost an estimated $20-$25 million. Construction is estimated to begin this summer with a completion date of Winter of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
A fire and explosion destroyed a home Saturday morning on Highway 49 and Franklin Street in...
Fire, explosion destroys home in Marmaduke
Alexander Ramirez Martinez, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of...
Man arrested after aggravated robbery at St. Bernards parking garage
Actor Real Andrews was in Jonesboro Saturday to talk about mental health and wellness.
General Hospital actor visits Region 8
A Fulton County man was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 62, west of Salem,...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city...
Woman’s body found near city park
A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
Arkansas gas prices fell nearly five cents last week after President Joe Biden announced the...
Arkansas gas prices fall upon Biden announcement
Officials say the opening of an Arkansas hospital could be delayed after thieves stole copper...
Copper theft could delay opening of Arkansas hospital
A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Batesville woman killed in Fayetteville crash