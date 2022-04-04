Officer shot, taken to hospital
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer is in the hospital after being shot Sunday evening.
The incident occurred on County Road 7011 in Wynne.
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis told Region 8 News that a suspect shot at the officer and the officer returned fire.
No information about the suspect or their condition.
Dennis said Arkansas State Police will be handling the investigation.
