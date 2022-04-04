Officer shot, taken to hospital

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer is in the hospital after being shot Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on County Road 7011 in Wynne.

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis told Region 8 News that a suspect shot at the officer and the officer returned fire.

No information about the suspect or their condition.

Dennis said Arkansas State Police will be handling the investigation.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading to the scene and will bring you the latest information on this developing story.

