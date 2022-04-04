Energy Alert
Sikeston DPS sets up new anonymous tip line

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety adds a new feature to help prevent and solve crimes that happens in that community.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is adding a new feature to help prevent and solve crimes that happens in their community.

Sikeston DPS has added a new tip line for people to call anonymously where people can leave as much information as they need to in addressing their concerns.

Chief James McMillen says when someone calls, it will go to about 8 phones in the department and should be a faster way to communicate.

“It will provide a quicker response to information coming in,” McMillen said. “It’s 100% anonymous. We’ve got with our IT staff and they made it so we are not able to find out who is calling in, so it comes in anonymous so I just want people to know that too.”

McMillen said it’s important to be able to connect with the public to where they can continue to work with them and improve on their relationship with the community.

“One of the main things I’m focusing on as chief here is really trying to build relationships with the community and provide avenues for them to be able to bring in information to us because we absolutely have to have that,” McMillen said. “We can’t fall into this reactive mode where we’re just responding to these incidents that take place. That’s not where success is for us. Success is where we’re getting that information so hopefully we can help prevent and solve crime.”

They are passing out cards at area businesses in hopes to get the number out to the public easily. Their new anonymous tip line number is 573-475-3774.

“If you have any information in your neighborhood or any information that might go for one of our crimes that we have had and you want to pass along some info, suspicious activity, anything that you see, problems or complaints in your neighborhood, call that number and let us know what you see,” McMillen said.

