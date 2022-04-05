12 NEA standouts selected to 2022 ASM Basketball Super Team

The fourth annual Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Super Team was released Monday afternoon and includes the first-ever four-time member of the team.

Magnolia senior Derrian Ford was once again selected to the first team and has been a Super Team member all four years. Ford is one of three Arkansas Razorback signees who make up this year’s first team.

Set to join Ford for the Razorbacks next season are North Little Rock’s Nick Smith and Morrilton’s Joseph Pinion. Smith averaged 26.5 points and led the Charging Wildcats to their second straight Class 6A state championship last month. Smith and Pinion were both named to last year’s Super Team. Also Ford, Smith and Pinion were all unanimous choices for this year’s Super Team.

Joining the three future Razorbacks on the first team are two more seniors, North Little Rock’s Kel’lel Ware and Jonesboro’s Quion Williams. The 7-0 Ware was on the team the previous two seasons and has signed to play for Oregon. Williams, who led the Hurricane to their second straight Class 5A state championship last month and was named the MVP, has signed to Oklahoma State.

Three seniors, a junior and a sophomore make up the second team. The seniors include Kolby Glidewell of Class 2A champ Lavaca, Caleb Squires of Wonderview and Landon Glasper of Fayetteville. Squires became the all-time leading scorer in Wonderview history this season. Junior Rashaud Marshall of Blytheville averaged over 20 points and 11 rebounds a game in leading the Chickasaws to the Class 4A title game. Layne Taylor of Farmington is the only sophomore on the team. He averaged 26 points a game with a season-high of 63 in one game. Taylor already has offers from offers from Arkansas-Monticello and Arkansas-Fort Smith

Leading the way for the girls’ Super Team is Melbourne senior Kenley McCarn who last month led the Lady Bearkatz to their fourth consecutive Class 2A state championship and winning her third straight state tournament MVP award. The Lady Bearkatz also finished the season with a 35-0 record. McCarn, the only unanimous pick for the girls’ Super Team this year, has signed to play for Tennessee-Martin next season.

Two other seniors join McCarn on the first team, North Little Rock’s Amari Williams and Jonesboro’s Ereauna Hardaway. Williams, who led the Lady Charging Wildcats to the Class 6A state championship last month, has signed with Vanderbilt. Hardaway, who was also named to the first team last year and has signed with North Texas, led the Lady Hurricane back to the Class 5A state title game last month.

Joining those three seniors on the first team are juniors Jenna Lawrence of Farmington and Chloe Clardy of Conway. Lawrence, who has already committed to Arkansas, was a move in from Melbourne during the offseason and helped lead the Lady Cardinals to the Class 4A title game. Clardy, a three-year member of the Super Team, has gotten 23 college offers including Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida State, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Florida and Arizona.

The two seniors on the second team are Parris Atkins of Bryant and Caylan Koons of Springdale Har-Ber. Atkins has been offered by UCA while Koons has already signed to play volleyball for UCA.

Joining those two on the second team are juniors Mady Cartwright of Greenwood, Maddi Holt of Bergman and AJ McCandlis of Viola. Only McCandlis returns to the team from last year. Cartwright led the Lady Bulldogs to the Class 5A state championship last month and has received offers from Tulsa, UCA and Harding. Holt, who led the Lady Panthers to a 43-0 season and the Class 3A state championship, has gotten interest from Harding, Ouachita Baptist and UALR.

Following are the select6ions for the high school basketball Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media from around the state for the 2021-22 high school basketball season:

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Chloe Clardy, Conway G 5-9 Jr.

Ereauna Hardaway, Jonesboro G 5-6 Sr.

Jenna Lawrence, Farmington F 6-3 Jr.

Kenley McCarn, Melbourne G 5-10 Sr.

Amauri Williams, North Little Rock P 6-3 Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Parris Atkins, Bryant G 5-8 Sr.

Mady Cartwright, Greenwood G 5-10 Jr.

Maddi Holt, Bergman G 5-7 Jr.

Caylan Koons, Springdale Har-Ber G 5-8 Sr.

AJ McCandlis, Viola G 5-6 Jr.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Olivia Allen, Southside; Kiley Alman, Norfork; Briley Pena, Nettleton; Josie Storey, Mountain View; Destiny Thomas, Jonesboro; Anna Trusty, Greenwood

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Derrian Ford, Magnolia G 6-4 Sr.

Joseph Pinion, Morrilton F 6-6 Sr.

Nick Smith, North Little Rock G 6-5 Sr.

Kel’lel Ware, North Little Rock P 7-0 Sr.

Quion Williams, Jonesboro F 6-4 Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Rashaud Marshall, Blytheville F 6-9 Jr.

Layne Taylor, Farmington G 5-10 So.

Kolby Glidewell, Lavaca G 5-11 Sr.

Caleb Squires, Wonderview G 6-2 Sr.

Landon Glasper, Fayetteville G 5-10 Sr.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Annor Boateng, LR Central; Javion Guy-King, LR Mills; Daylen Love, Osceola; Jesse Washington, Jonesboro; Colbie West, Bradley

