A-STATE SPRING STORYLINE: All-SBC standout Kivon Bennett changes positions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is preparing for week three of spring practice. One of the bright spots in 2021 is learning a new position.

Kivon Bennett arrived from Rocky Top and made an immediate impact with the Red Wolves. He was 2nd in the Sun Belt with 16.5 tackles for a loss, and 4th with 8 sacks. #5 also put 6 on the board, he returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown at Georgia State.

The 2021 All-Sun Belt defensive end moves to linebacker.

“When I was at Tennessee, we ran the 3-4 a lot, so it was kinda different,” Bennett said after practice on April 2nd. “I played jack. I played standup then, I’d come back to second level sometimes, but rarely to be honest. I was playing on the line linebacker, so kinda old school. The last time I played linebacker like this was probably little league. So it’s just fun just getting my feet back wet for real.”

Head coach Butch Jones is impressed with Bennett’s ability to adjust. “Kivon continues to be a work in progress,” Jones said. “A lot that goes into playing at the second level of a defense, the linebacker position, is a lot of instincts. Understanding blocking schemes. Number 3: where he does in his pass drops and match principles. I see Kivon getting better and better each day. I like what I see and I like his attitude. He’s very eager and very willing.”

Bennett is focusing on the little things entering his 2nd season with the pack.

“The thing that I’ve improved on the most is my footwork and running the timing playing second level. Because it’s kinda different as far as if they run stretch, how I’m supposed to chase the ball. I got to pursue on the back half and go over the top. I’m used to when I played D-end, coming off the edge or something like that. I can’t do that playing linebacker. I got to scrape over the top. I’m probably stronger and more physical than most backers for sure. I would feel like that’s my most strong point, like my hands are super strong. If I get my hands on a O-lineman, like I’m going to control him.”

The Red Wolves are gelling more under defensive coordinator Rob Harley.

“We said the other day practice was the best one we’ve had, but I think today’s practice was the best practice we’ve had,” Bennett added. “I think if we keep that same mentality every practice that goes, like that was the best practice, or that’s the best practice, we can only continue to get so and so much better.”

Arkansas State will resume practice Tuesday. The first scrimmage is on Saturday. The A-State Spring Game is Saturday, April 23rd at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:15pm.

