April 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Severe weather is passing well to our south this morning. Light to moderate rain continues to drift through with an occasional rumble of thunder along the northern edge of this system.

Rain doesn’t last long today, and sunshine breaks out by lunch helping push highs into the 70s later today. Think of it as a slightly warmer version of Saturday!

Tonight, a cold front approaches and brings us our last round of rain. It’ll be quick, but some of the rain will be heavy, along with lightning.

Any chance of a strong wind gust is pretty low, but we’ll watch it. Behind the front, temperatures get cooler. By Friday, highs struggle to get out of the 40s setting us up for another frost or freeze Saturday morning.

Warmer air surges in by early next week making it feel more like spring. We’ll still have to watch for more pieces of cold air breaking off and dipping into Region 8, though.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Wynne and Parkin communities are still in shock following a busy Sunday night.

Voters head to the polls today for the Missouri General Municipal Election.

Pandemic-related free school lunch waivers could end soon.

Kansas posts largest comeback in national championship game history to beat North Carolina.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city...
Woman’s body found near city park
A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Batesville woman killed in Fayetteville crash
A fire and explosion destroyed a home Saturday morning on Highway 49 and Franklin Street in...
Fire, explosion destroys home in Marmaduke
Officials say the opening of an Arkansas hospital could be delayed after thieves stole copper...
Copper theft could delay opening of Arkansas hospital

Parkin, Arkansas
“We never expected this”: Communities on Cross County shootings
The Arkansas Secretary of State and the veteran service organization We Are the 22 are teaming...
Arkansas Secretary of State launches veteran voter initiative
Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
$1 million bond set for man arrested in shooting case
A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings