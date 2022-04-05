Energy Alert
Arkansas Secretary of State launches veteran voter initiative

The Arkansas Secretary of State and the veteran service organization We Are the 22 are teaming up to ensure veterans are ready to vote.(WHSV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Secretary of State and the veteran service organization We Are the 22 are teaming up to ensure veterans are ready to vote.

The office of John Thurston announced the launch of a Veteran Voter Initiative on Monday.

“Secretary Thurston is recruiting support for the initiative from all Arkansans by asking them to dedicate their vote to a veteran they wish to honor or encourage,” according to a news release on Monday.

During the month of April, Secretary of State mobile offices and members of the We Are the 22 organization will be visiting veteran’s facilities and service centers across the state, according to the news release.

“At these mobile offices, Arkansas veterans and those honoring them may register to vote and learn how to dedicate their vote in honor of a veteran or active service member,” Secretary Thurston said.

To find out how you can participate in the voter initiative, click here.

You have until April 25 to register for the primary election, which will be held on May 24.

