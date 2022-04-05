Banker on tornado cleanup deadline and donations

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After weeks of questions surrounding the whereabouts of the tornado relief funding and the deadline to get debris cleaned up, the city of Trumann finally has answers.

Since the city was hit by a destructive tornado back in December, all the donations have gone through Southern Bancorp in Trumann, which has been very involved in the cleanup.

Market President Paul McAnally said the deadline was meant to try and clean up any leftover debris, not to put homeowners in a bind.

“It is primarily for rental properties and typically if you own rental properties, you have insurance, so you received money,” McAnally said. “If it was a rental property and they received an insurance claim we want them to utilize those funds to clean the property back up.”

The day after the storm, Southern Bancorp partnered with the Trumann Ministerial Alliance to handle the donations and work on a system to give out money.

The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council donated $100,000 with money from the CARES Act. The donations could only be used for food, rent, and lodging while people rebuilt their homes.

“The CRDC actually had some funds that were through the cares act through federal grants,” McAnally said. “That was allocated to be spent on food, rent, and hospitality stays.”

A second account, the Trumann Disaster Relief Fund, which would accept money from different businesses and people directly, still has $14,000 in it.

“We are expecting to get another large donation,” said John Maley, Treasurer of the Trumann Ministerial Alliance. “When that donation comes in. we have talked about going to different insurance companies and letting them contact those folks who might have been underinsured and may need extra help.”

The CRDC account also had extra funds, but with it being a federal grant, the money can only be used to help decrease the spread of coronavirus.

“Since we don’t really have those types of needs anymore, that money will be going back to the CRDC,” Maley said.

He added the process of dealing with all the donations has been stressful and he appreciates the community’s support.

“There were a lot of people involved at this bank, ministers in town, church members who made sure the money was spent in the right way,” Maley said.

If you or someone who needs help, you are encouraged to contact Trumann City Hall at 870-483-5355.

