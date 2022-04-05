Class Act: Teacher proves to be a beacon of light to entire school

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many teachers have to put aside personal battles when they walk into a classroom. However, one teacher has proven whatever life throws at her, she’s ready for the fight.

“It was a no-brainer really. The kids saw the commercial. They said can we or Lora said can we and I said absolutely and we did the nomination form,” Suzie Woodring said.

Woodring is the mother of two girls who attend Greene County Tech Primary. She says one teacher has loved her babies “unconditionally.” So much, that even her 6-year-old, recognizes the teacher’s effort.

“Thank you for teaching me and I really love you,” kindergartner Lora Woodring said about her virtual teacher.

First-grade teacher Mrs. Rebecca Stallings is Lora’s virtual teacher. Stallings taught Lora’s older sister last year and now she has volunteered to teach Lora although she is in Kindergarten.

The family says Mrs. Stallings is special to them. Not only was she the first to volunteer to teach Lora; the two also share something in common.

“Being a two-time cancer survivor she [Mrs. Stallings] was very encouraging. She would send notes home and packets and different things to make Lora feel that she was still a normal kid,” Suzie said.

Lora also has a form of cancer. It’s called Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or ALL.

You might recognize her face. She’s currently awaiting a wish from Make-It-Wish.

But this month, she’s celebrating Region 8′s March Class Act.

“I knew her circumstances and I’m also a cancer survivor so I knew some of the struggles they’re facing and anything I can do to help,” Stallings said. “I told them I wasn’t even doing it for the money; I just wanted to help their family because they are just wonderful people.”

And the feeling is the same on both ends.

“I hope everyone gets to meet a teacher that changes their lives for the better,” Suzie said.

But even after being diagnosed with a life-changing illness, Mrs. Stallings says sometimes the doctors tell you one thing, but there’s other plans.

“I have a strong faith in the Lord, and he’s always been there for me. Just let other people know that other people can support you and get you through things and it’s just about your attitude. When you have a positive attitude, it just carries you so much further than thinking about what ifs,” Stallings said.

Her positive attitude and style of teaching is what keeps many of her students intrigued including using a stuff skunk to tell students they are “so stinking smart.”

She says encouraging her students is something she does often.

“It’s on our wall and one of the things we always say is when things are hard… what do we say boys and girls. Never give up! So, I just teach them to never give up. When things get hard, you never give up.”

Mrs. Stallings determination is admired by her colleagues and also by parents.

“To have someone that goes out of their way to make sure your kid is welcomed and love and encourage and they are going to succeed because they have a positive experience at school... I know they are in good hands with Mrs. Rebecca and GCT,” Suzie said.

Stallings says everyone at Greene County Tech Primary School is family.

”Every trial that I been through, it just made me stronger. Stronger in my faith. Stronger in my belief of how good people are when things come they just seem to always be supportive. I just work with an amazing group of ladies. Our school is more like a school family and that’s why our childing are so special to us,” Stallings said.

To nominate your favorite teacher today, just click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.