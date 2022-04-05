Gov. Hutchinson announces expansion of parolee program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As crime in the natural state has increased recently, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state is taking measures to combat it.

At his press briefing Tuesday, the governor announced an expansion of the Intensive Supervision Program.

The program is currently comprised of four officers who monitor offenders in Pulaski County.

“There is a segment of our parole population that is high risk, they need a closer level of contact by our officers,” Secretary Solomon Graves said. “This ISP program will do that not just in Pulaski County, but in our communities that border our larger metropolitan areas.”

The new expansion will add 10 ISP officers to the program, which will cover five counties including Lonoke, Jefferson, Faulkner, Saline, and Pulaski.

The program, which was reinstated back in 2017, provides better support and supervision to those who pose a higher risk of violent crimes, a news release said.

“These are those that have spent time in prison released on parole, that are trying to get a second start in life, and we want to be able to help them to do that.” Governor Hutchinson said. “But you have an element of those who pose a greater risk than others and that is the design of the ISP program that focuses on high-risk offenders.”

The expansion will cost more than $1 million to start, then it will have an ongoing cost of more than $820,000 each year after.

Both costs will need approval from the General Assembly.

