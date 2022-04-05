Grizzlies first round playoff tickets on sale Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First round playoff tickets for the Grizzlies first and second home games go on sale Wednesday, April 6.

The tickets will become available at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

An exclusive presale will be available for MVP Season Ticket Members on Tuesday, April 5, starting at 10 a.m.

Dates and times of the games will be announced at a later date.

There is a limit of four tickets per game per buyer, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Greater Mid-South and throughout Tennessee.

