Homeless shelter gets grant for upgrades

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Homeless shelter in Paragould is getting an influx of money thanks to the Eastern Arkansas Planning and Development District.

The Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas is getting a $300,000 grant to upgrade their kitchen, build a laundry room, and expand their food pantry.

Executive Director Jana Burnett said the money is vital for their growth, and it will keep them in business.

“It’s actually our 40-year anniversary this year so we have been around a long time,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the community’s help, we would have never lasted this long.”

Burnett added that the money will also go toward giving people a place to clean their clothes and shower.

The grant is just one of a few the Mission Outreach has received in the past, and Burnett hopes the generosity continues.

“This is going to mean so much not only for the people who live in the shelter but for all the employees as well,” she said. “Overall, it’s just going to improve the quality of the building.”

