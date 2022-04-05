Energy Alert
Judge dismisses state charges against 3 Ride the Ducks employees in 2018 tragedy

(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - A Stone County judge dismissed state charges against three employees, including the captain, in the deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

Judge Alan Blankenship had delayed the decision on whether to bound the three over for trial until Tuesday. He instead dismissed all of the charges. Judge Blankenship said the unique characteristics of the boat lead to it rapidly sinking. He also said the staff was aware of the storm, but there is no evidence they were aware of the storm’s “gust front.”

On July 19, 2018, Ride the Ducks’ Stretch Duck 7 with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night. It became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history.

duck boat victims
duck boat victims(KY3)

In July 2021, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby filed 63 criminal charges against three employees on duty, Captain Kenneth Scott McKee, and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, when the tragedy happened. The state-based charges, including first-degree involuntary manslaughter and first-degree endangering welfare of a child, followed months after a federal judge dismissed charges filed by federal prosecutors.

In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength. The duck boat sank under high waves while winds around the area reached up to 70 miles per hour that day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

