Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lake dedication officially ends five-year project

In lieu of a ribbon cutting, they released fish into the lake
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was no joke on April Fools’ Day when renovations on Lake Poinsett were completed, though some thought the day wasn’t going to come.

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission dedicated the lake and celebrated all the hard work that went into the project.

An early morning rain moved out just in time for the lake to literally shine during the event.

“It’s hard whenever we start a project like this. You get people that that come and say, ‘Hey. I’ve been fishing here my whole life. I don’t think I’m going to get to fish here again.’ And it’s tough,” Chief of Fisheries Ben Batten said. “But it’s important to reinvest in it. We know fishing is going to be incredible.”

The event was capped off with a special surprise, as the AGFC dumped 2,100 nine-inch catfish into the lake.

While the catfish aren’t big enough to catch just yet, the lake is ready for anglers of all ages.

Batten said in around two years, it will be one of the best places to fish in Region 8.

“We’re so excited. It’s been a five-year project to get from start to finish and we’re just thrilled to have water back in the lake, and fish back in the lake. Lots of great work got done and fishing is going to be awesome,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city...
Woman’s body found near city park
A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Batesville woman killed in Fayetteville crash
Officials say the opening of an Arkansas hospital could be delayed after thieves stole copper...
Copper theft could delay opening of Arkansas hospital
A fire and explosion destroyed a home Saturday morning on Highway 49 and Franklin Street in...
Fire, explosion destroys home in Marmaduke

Latest News

The stack of files of applications for part of the donation money handled by Southern Bancorp.
Banker on tornado cleanup deadline and donations
Six-year-old Lora Woodring says Stallings is the best teacher for "making her smarter."
Class Act: Teacher proves to be a beacon of light to entire school
Sikeston Department of Public Safety anonymous tip line
Sikeston Department of Public Safety anonymous tip line
Parkin, Arkansas
“We never expected this”: Communities on Cross County shootings