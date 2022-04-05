Lake dedication officially ends five-year project

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was no joke on April Fools’ Day when renovations on Lake Poinsett were completed, though some thought the day wasn’t going to come.

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission dedicated the lake and celebrated all the hard work that went into the project.

An early morning rain moved out just in time for the lake to literally shine during the event.

“It’s hard whenever we start a project like this. You get people that that come and say, ‘Hey. I’ve been fishing here my whole life. I don’t think I’m going to get to fish here again.’ And it’s tough,” Chief of Fisheries Ben Batten said. “But it’s important to reinvest in it. We know fishing is going to be incredible.”

The event was capped off with a special surprise, as the AGFC dumped 2,100 nine-inch catfish into the lake.

While the catfish aren’t big enough to catch just yet, the lake is ready for anglers of all ages.

Batten said in around two years, it will be one of the best places to fish in Region 8.

“We’re so excited. It’s been a five-year project to get from start to finish and we’re just thrilled to have water back in the lake, and fish back in the lake. Lots of great work got done and fishing is going to be awesome,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.