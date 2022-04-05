Energy Alert
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/4/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured matchups in baseball, softball, and soccer.

NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/4/22)

Brookland 9, Highland 0 (Baseball)

Highland 10, Brookland 3 (Softball)

Valley View 3, Brookland 2 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 6, Brookland 3 (Girls Soccer)

Westside 1, Wynne 0 (Girls Soccer)

Trumann 7, Gosnell 4 (Softball)

McCrory 11, Marked Tree 0 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 16, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)

Stuttgart 7, Wynne 0 (Softball)

Pangburn 8, McCrory 2 (Softball)

Rector 4, Riverside 3 (Baseball)

Rector 5, Riverside 2 (Softball)

Rector 7, Riverside 2 (Softball)

Blytheville 29, Forrest City 14 (Softball)

Tuckerman 10, Newport 0 (Baseball)

Melbourne 17, Midland 1 (Baseball)

Corning 16, Marmaduke 11 (Softball)

Heber Springs 2, Southside 1 (Girls Soccer)

