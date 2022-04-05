NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/4/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured matchups in baseball, softball, and soccer.
Brookland 9, Highland 0 (Baseball)
Highland 10, Brookland 3 (Softball)
Valley View 3, Brookland 2 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 6, Brookland 3 (Girls Soccer)
Westside 1, Wynne 0 (Girls Soccer)
Trumann 7, Gosnell 4 (Softball)
McCrory 11, Marked Tree 0 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 16, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)
Stuttgart 7, Wynne 0 (Softball)
Pangburn 8, McCrory 2 (Softball)
Rector 4, Riverside 3 (Baseball)
Rector 5, Riverside 2 (Softball)
Rector 7, Riverside 2 (Softball)
Blytheville 29, Forrest City 14 (Softball)
Tuckerman 10, Newport 0 (Baseball)
Melbourne 17, Midland 1 (Baseball)
Corning 16, Marmaduke 11 (Softball)
Heber Springs 2, Southside 1 (Girls Soccer)
