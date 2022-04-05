Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New York launches ad campaign in Florida against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city...
The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want – New York City loves you,” in the middle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – A Florida law is getting pushback in New York, and a new ad campaign is targeting residents in the Sunshine State.

The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want – New York City loves you,” in the middle.

This is part of the Big Apple’s ad campaign that kicked off Monday in five Florida cities, completely funded by donations.

It’s the city’s way of denouncing the law dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans comments about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms with kids in kindergarten through third grade.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said this movement is an effort to show support and welcome those living in Florida to New York.

“It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of the LGBTQ+ community. And stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle, the lives that you choose to live, without any form of harassment,” Adams said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city...
Woman’s body found near city park
A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Batesville woman killed in Fayetteville crash
A fire and explosion destroyed a home Saturday morning on Highway 49 and Franklin Street in...
Fire, explosion destroys home in Marmaduke
Officials say the opening of an Arkansas hospital could be delayed after thieves stole copper...
Copper theft could delay opening of Arkansas hospital

Latest News

Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel, AP sources say
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
US agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries
Kyleen Waltman
Family gives update on woman mauled by dogs, says ‘prayers are working’
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes