Off and On Rain Through Wednesday

Severe weather is passing well to our south this morning. Light to moderate rain continues to drift through with an occasional rumble of thunder along the northern edge of this system. Rain doesn’t last long today, and sunshine breaks out by lunch helping push highs into the 70s later today. Think of it as a slightly warmer version of Saturday! Tonight, a cold front approaches and brings us our last round of rain. It’ll be quick, but some of the rain will be heavy, along with lightning. Any chance of a strong wind gust is pretty low, but we’ll watch it. Behind the front, temperatures get cooler. By Friday, highs struggle to get out of the 40s setting us up for another frost or freeze Saturday morning. Warmer air surges in by early next week making it feel more like spring. We’ll still have to watch for more pieces of cold air breaking off and dipping into Region 8, though.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.