Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“We never expected this”: Communities on Cross County shootings

Parkin, Arkansas
Parkin, Arkansas(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne and Parkin communities are still in shock following a busy Sunday night.

“We never expected this,” said Parkin City Councilwoman Shaerry Gillon.

A close-knit community was rattled by a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured.

Gillon lives close to where the shooting happened. She worked with one of those who were hurt, Cross County Sheriff David West.

“It kind of messed with my mind. You know, because I was hurt for the family because I know them well. I was hurt for the sheriff also,” she said.

Gillon added West and his department are always a help to their community.

“They are a neighboring city to our city,” she said. “When we are in need of help, they come out and support us 100%.”

Gillon said their community needs to come together and be there for each other during this time.

“Parkin will get through this as a community because one thing about it is we love each other here,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
A fire and explosion destroyed a home Saturday morning on Highway 49 and Franklin Street in...
Fire, explosion destroys home in Marmaduke
Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city...
Woman’s body found near city park
A 26-year-old Batesville woman died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Batesville woman killed in Fayetteville crash
Alexander Ramirez Martinez, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of...
$275,000 bond set for man arrested in aggravated robbery case

Latest News

Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
$1 million bond set for man arrested in shooting case
A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
The building will get interior upgrades to the kitchen and pantry, as well as a new laundry room.
Homeless shelter gets grant for upgrades
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
NCRM, Rev. Jesse Jackson commemorate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis