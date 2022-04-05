“We never expected this”: Communities on Cross County shootings

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne and Parkin communities are still in shock following a busy Sunday night.

“We never expected this,” said Parkin City Councilwoman Shaerry Gillon.

A close-knit community was rattled by a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured.

Gillon lives close to where the shooting happened. She worked with one of those who were hurt, Cross County Sheriff David West.

“It kind of messed with my mind. You know, because I was hurt for the family because I know them well. I was hurt for the sheriff also,” she said.

Gillon added West and his department are always a help to their community.

“They are a neighboring city to our city,” she said. “When we are in need of help, they come out and support us 100%.”

Gillon said their community needs to come together and be there for each other during this time.

“Parkin will get through this as a community because one thing about it is we love each other here,” she said.

