April 6: What you need to know

Storms won’t be around long but they’re making their presence known with constant lightning and thunder. Small hail and gusty winds are possible too.

The severe threat remains pretty low. Storms push out later this morning giving us sunshine for the afternoon.

Windy conditions bring in a cooler airmass so no 70s today. We don’t see the 70s return until Sunday!

Another cold core system passes overnight the next few days keeping highs in the 50s and 60s. Some may stay in the 40s on Friday.

We can’t rule out a few quick showers but rain chances aren’t anything like they’ve been the past few days. Next week, our chance of storms and severe weather go back up.

Dangerous storms ripped across the southeast overnight. Chase Gage will have an update on the path of destruction.

Arkansas leaders work to reach minority communities for pandemic support.

Jonesboro railroad overpass near completion.

Arkansas organizations say child abuses cases are on the rise.

Marine injured In Vietnam War presented with high school diploma.

