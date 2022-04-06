Energy Alert
April 6: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Storms won’t be around long but they’re making their presence known with constant lightning and thunder. Small hail and gusty winds are possible too.

The severe threat remains pretty low. Storms push out later this morning giving us sunshine for the afternoon.

Windy conditions bring in a cooler airmass so no 70s today. We don’t see the 70s return until Sunday!

Another cold core system passes overnight the next few days keeping highs in the 50s and 60s. Some may stay in the 40s on Friday.

We can’t rule out a few quick showers but rain chances aren’t anything like they’ve been the past few days. Next week, our chance of storms and severe weather go back up.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Dangerous storms ripped across the southeast overnight. Chase Gage will have an update on the path of destruction.

Arkansas leaders work to reach minority communities for pandemic support.

Jonesboro railroad overpass near completion.

Arkansas organizations say child abuses cases are on the rise.

Marine injured In Vietnam War presented with high school diploma.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Red Wolves fall in midweek matchup
Arkansas State baseball falls at SEMO in midweek matchup
Air Choice One
Fuel prices skyrocket for a Jonesboro airline
Craighead County Sheriff's Department
Northeast Arkansas sheriff responds to state program expansion