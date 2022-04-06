Arkansas State baseball falls at SEMO in midweek matchup

On Tuesday night, the Arkansas State baseball team showed fight in battling back from a five-run deficit, but could not overcome a three-run seventh inning by Southeast Missouri to drop an 8-5 decision at Capaha Field.

A-State (5-21) out-hit the Redhawks (20-7) 10-8 and put up a four-run sixth before tying up the contest in the seventh with an RBI triple by Brandon Hager. However, SEMO took advantage of a one-out error and cashed in on a bases-loaded situation to earn its 14th consecutive home victory.

Jared Toler went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, while Mickey Coyne reached base three times in a 2-for-4 day. Both Jaylon Deshazier and Cooper Tremmel also went 2-for-4 at the dish, with Tremmel driving in a run.

A-State used six pitchers, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one walk, an intentional pass in the seventh to set up a potential force play at any base with two outs. Austin Brock (0-1) took the loss, but struck out three batters in two innings of relief, allowing three unearned runs on two hits. Jonathan Baldelli pitched a perfect eighth with a strikeout. Brandon Anderson and Kevin Wiseman also fired an inning of work in middle relief.

Leadoff man Jevon Mason went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two driven in, while Tyler Wilber also scored twice on two hits. Ethan Osborne (1-1) earned the win in relief, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless frames with two hits allowed. Kyle Miller retired the side in the ninth for his sixth save of the year.

A-State threatened early, loading up the bases with one out, but the Redhawks thwarted the threat with an inning-ending double play.

Starter Treshon Paschal kept SEMO off the board, retiring seven in a row after a leadoff single before the Redhawks rattled off five straight hits, including the last four for extra bases. Mason belted a two-run home run before Peyton Leeper followed with a solo blast. Wilber then doubled and scored on an Andrew Keck double before Jake Algee took over on the mound with one out and ended the frame without further damage.

The Redhawks tacked on a run in the fourth when Danny Sperling scored an unearned run on a sacrifice fly after advancing to third on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt to first.

A-State clawed back in the top of the sixth with four runs to make it a 5-4 contest. Coyne and Hager drew walks and then came around to score on a three-run home run by Toler – his sixth of the year – to put the Scarlet and Black on the board. Deshazier powered an opposite-field double to the right-center field wall and scored on a single up the middle by Tremmel.

The Red Wolves knotted it up at 5-5 in the top of the seventh when Ben Klutts came around to score from second on an RBI triple by Hager. Hager attempted to score on a pitch that careened to the backstop, but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Southeast Missouri took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh when three unearned runs scored off Brock to lead 8-5. Mason reached on a one-out error and advanced to second on a single by Wilber. A wild pitch sent both runners into scoring position, with Keck being intentionally walked with first base open. Brett Graber then drove in all three with a bases-clearing triple.

A-State threatened with two outs in the eighth, as Tremmel doubled, but he was stranded at second. Baldelli retired the side in the bottom half of the frame, before Miller ended the contest with a quick ninth inning.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series, hosting Louisiana. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s series finale set for a 1 p.m. start. All three games will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.