Authorities investigate golf course vandalism

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities want to know who drove a vehicle onto a golf course over the weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Cherokee Village Suburban Improvement District said the damage happened on the putting green at the South Golf Course on Laguana Drive.

So sad to report that someone vandalized the South Golf Course putting green. We have contacted the police having... Posted by Cherokee Village Suburban Improvement District on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Police believe the vehicle used in the vandalism was a small truck with possibly larger tires and that the incident happened between 7 a.m., April 2, and 11 p.m., April 3.

A police report said the tracks could be seen from the putting green to the parking lot, as the truck “cut several donuts” on the green.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can call Cherokee Village police at 870-257-5225.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.