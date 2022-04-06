Blown bicycle tire mistakened as a gun shot

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were on the scene of an incident that took place Tuesday evening on East Warren in St. Francis.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller originally told Region 8 News a group of kids was riding their bikes when a white SUV stopped and turned off its headlights, and someone heard a shot go off.

However, at 9:15 p.m., Sheriff Miller said that there was no shooting or shots fired. Instead, it was one of the kids’ tires that had blown.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.