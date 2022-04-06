Energy Alert
Blown bicycle tire mistakened as a gun shot

Deputies were on the scene of an incident that took place Tuesday evening on East Warren in St. Francis.
Deputies were on the scene of an incident that took place Tuesday evening on East Warren in St. Francis.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were on the scene of an incident that took place Tuesday evening on East Warren in St. Francis.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller originally told Region 8 News a group of kids was riding their bikes when a white SUV stopped and turned off its headlights, and someone heard a shot go off.

However, at 9:15 p.m., Sheriff Miller said that there was no shooting or shots fired. Instead, it was one of the kids’ tires that had blown.

