Cardinals name their fifth starter: It’s Jordan Hicks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With Jack Flaherty opening the season on the injured list as he works his way back from shoulder trouble, the Cardinals had a decision to make: Who would take Flaherty’s spot in the rotation?

After weighing the options, St. Louis has elected to go with what you might argue is an unorthodox choice for the open spot in its starting rotation: Jordan Hicks.

The opportunity was there and Jordan Hicks as taken it. Oli Marmol just told us he will take the 5th spot in the rotation. #stlcardinals — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) April 6, 2022

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol shared the news Wednesday as the team held a workout on the field at Busch Stadium ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Pirates. Hicks is an interesting choice for the role considering that he has been used as a reliever for each of the 112 big-league games in which he has pitched during his career with the Cardinals.

After debuting with the Cardinals in 2018, Hicks saw his 2019 season cut short by Tommy John surgery. As he continued his rehab in 2020, it made sense for Hicks--a Type 1 diabetic--to opt-out of the COVID-shortened season. Hicks returned for 2021 but threw in his last game of the season on May 1 before missing the rest of the year due to elbow troubles. Hicks shared this spring that last summer was spent rehabbing a small tear in his surgically-repaired right elbow, trying to get things back up to speed for a return to game action.

Though Hicks ran out of real estate on the calendar to return to play last season, the flamethrowing 25-year-old seems to have been successful in his recovery. Hicks got some work in during the Arizona Fall League last autumn and he has checked the boxes necessary for the Cardinals to feel comfortably easing him back into action this spring--as a starter, no less.

Hicks was a starter during his time in the minors, but his start on Tuesday against the Royals will be his first as a big-leaguer. His selection for the rotation is noteworthy through the lens of his anticipated workload, as over the last two seasons, Hicks has thrown just 10 total innings for St. Louis.

According to reports from Wednesday at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals plan for Hicks to begin by throwing a maximum of two innings on Tuesday, with the idea being that he would continue to add length to his outings from there throughout the early portion of the schedule.

More info to come but the plan is for the Cardinals to build Hicks up as a starter through the month. He will be on a regular starter’s throwing schedule. He will start Tuesday and throw a max of two innings and will progress from there. #STLCards https://t.co/0XecS17FDK — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 6, 2022

Whereas the Cardinals have historically set out with limitations in mind for their young pitchers with volatile injury backgrounds, the team’s approach this spring seems to buck that trend of putting the cart before the horse. Which is to say, if the pitcher can’t stay healthy long enough to flirt with an innings limit, an innings limit is sort of a moot point. Let’s see what these guys can do before worrying about what they might be able to do come September or October.

That seems to have been the thought process dating back to the early days of the off-season when the notion of stretching out relievers Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes for lengthier roles in 2022 was first discussed. For Reyes, the plan had to be tabled as a result of his entering spring training with shoulder troubles that have landed him on the injured list to begin the season.

For Hicks, though, his progression has been encouraging. Marmol had said early in spring camp that the team’s goal would be to build Hicks up to a range of 45 to 50 pitches by Opening Day. We’re seeing now that the Cardinals had a plan in mind for that range to be a launch point rather than a destination for Hicks in 2022.

In the past, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has been adamant that building up starters on the fly was not an ideal avenue to success for big-league teams. Ideal or not, it appears the Cardinals are showing some willingness to adapt to their circumstances as the team looks to get the most out of the healthy talent it has available.

