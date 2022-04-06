Energy Alert
City approves license plate technology ordinance

The technology would be used by the Jonesboro Police Department to see who is coming in and out...
The technology would be used by the Jonesboro Police Department to see who is coming in and out of neighborhoods.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council voted to adopt an ordinance to waive bidding on the purchase of license plate recognition equipment and software.

At their meeting Tuesday, the council waived the second and third readings of the ordinance.

The technology would be used by the Jonesboro Police Department. They want to use the technology at intersections to see who is coming in and out of neighborhoods.

Those against the idea have said it “singles people out” and it would make things worse.

According to the city, there would be a one-time fee of more than $9,000, with a recurring subscription fee of $48,500.

