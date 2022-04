BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been over a month since an iconic restaurant in Blytheville caught fire.

Kream Kastle has been in cleanup mode after their building suffered damage on March 3.

Owner Suzanne Wallace said efforts are going well at this time.

She added they hope to reopen the restaurant by its 70th anniversary in July.

