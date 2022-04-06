Energy Alert
Cool, Windy, and a Few Showers Through Saturday Morning

April 7th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Any rain chances are just a few sprinkles and maybe a flurry Friday morning. Definitely not as wet as it has been but expect rain chances to really pick back up next week. As an upper-level low swings by to the north, it’ll bring waves of clouds and windy conditions. We’ll start off sunny today before clouds increase this afternoon. Clouds break up a little bit overnight before increasing again on Friday. Any flurries will be very isolated and may not even reach the ground due to dry air. Highs around 60 today drop to 50 on Friday with some not making it out of the 40s. Wind makes it feel even colder. Frost advisories and freeze warnings are still expected for Saturday morning as temperatures fall. The 70s return on Sunday and stick around for much of next week. That’ll fuel severe weather and heavy rain chances for the state. Our most active day probably comes on Wednesday, but we’ll keep watching the timing and threats for you over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

