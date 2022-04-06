Dylan Leach hits for the cycle, #2 Razorbacks rout UCA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach had a Tuesday night to remember.

He hit for the cycle as the #2 Razorbacks beat UCA 21-9. Leach was 5 for 5 with 5 RBI. He hit a 2-run triple in the 2nd, delivered a bunt single in the 3rd, doubled in the 4th, and hit a 2-run home run in the 6th. Leach went yard in the 7th to cap the performance.

It’s the 2nd straight season that a Diamond Hog has hit for the cycle. Robert Moore pulled off the feat in 2021 against UCA.

Hit for the cycle.



Homer from both sides of the plate.



What a night for Dylan Leach 👏 @RazorbackBSB pic.twitter.com/xdadpDWl2X — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 6, 2022

Braydon Webb had 4 RBI, Brady Slavens & Jace Bohrofen chipped in 3 RBI each in the victory. All of Webb’s ribbies came in a grand slam in the 3rd inning.

Arkansas improves to 22-5 on the season. They’ll travel to Gainesville for a SEC series against Florida. Game 1 is Thursday at 5:00pm on SEC Network.

