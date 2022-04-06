Early morning storms cause power issues
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early morning storms are causing some power issues across Region 8.
According to Entergy Arkansas, over 1,800 customers are without power across the state.
Areas in Region 8 feeling the impact include Craighead County with 34 customers being impacted and Mississippi County with over 700 customers waking up in the dark.
Jonesboro City Water & Light crews are working to restore power across Jonesboro this morning.
As of Wednesday, April 6, at 6:00 a.m., over 520 customers are without power.
Jonesboro police say the light at the Red Wolf/Highland intersection is flashing and should be treated as a four-way stop.
There is a forklift that was blown off a trailer on Highway 18 near Nestle and is slowing traffic.
Please use caution if traveling through this area.
