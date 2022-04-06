Energy Alert
Early morning storms cause power issues

Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early morning storms are causing some power issues across Region 8.

According to Entergy Arkansas, over 1,800 customers are without power across the state.

Customers being impacted by early morning storms
Customers being impacted by early morning storms(Entergy Arkansas)

Areas in Region 8 feeling the impact include Craighead County with 34 customers being impacted and Mississippi County with over 700 customers waking up in the dark.

Jonesboro City Water & Light crews are working to restore power across Jonesboro this morning.

As of Wednesday, April 6, at 6:00 a.m., over 520 customers are without power.

Early morning storms are causing some power issues across Jonesboro.
Early morning storms are causing some power issues across Jonesboro.(Jonesboro City Water & Light)

Jonesboro police say the light at the Red Wolf/Highland intersection is flashing and should be treated as a four-way stop.

There is a forklift that was blown off a trailer on Highway 18 near Nestle and is slowing traffic.

Please use caution if traveling through this area.

