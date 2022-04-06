Fuel prices skyrocket for a Jonesboro airline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fuel prices are taking flight.

Airlines are steadily watching prices skyrocket, causing some to cancel flights.

Air Choice One at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport is always paying the price for fuel.

A year ago, the station manager said that fuel was around $4; now, they pay $7 a gallon.

“So, unlike some of the bigger airlines that can just say well we are going to cut this flight out and only fly these, we are not allowed to do that. We have to fly all of ours,” said Kim Brewer, station manager for Air Choice One.

Air Choice One is the Essential Air Service for the area, so they must run all flights, regardless of the price tag.

She said flights are full, especially the new addition to Nashville.

Brewer said that helps with the fuel cost.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.