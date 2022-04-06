Energy Alert
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department says Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials say he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

The Justice Department said Garland would isolate at his home for at least five days and work remotely. The department said it would also conduct contact tracing in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Raimondo’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

