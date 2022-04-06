Jonesboro railroad overpass near completion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic troubles may be coming to an end soon.

A bumpy ride for hundreds who drive Highway 18 each day will get a lot smoother.

Construction is coming to an end on the East Highland Drive overpass.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said if weather permits, two lanes could be open in the next couple of weeks.

It is a project that has been underway for years.

“All the congestion out there. Every time a train came through it kind of paused traffic,” said Brad Smithee, District 10 Engineer for ARDOT.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation and the City of Jonesboro partnered to make the bridge a reality.

The original estimated completion date was February 2022, but various factors prevented that.

Smithee said drivers should expect to travel over that bridge soon.

“Here in the next few days, next couple of weeks we are moving traffic and will be starting to drive over the big main new bridge,” said Smithee.

There are a couple of businesses along Highway 18. One business owner said her customers have been patient as the construction persisted.

" [I am] ecstatic to have clients that are flexible. So, it does not bother them. I know it can be an issue getting in and out the parking lot with the construction, but so far it hasn’t been a huge dramatic difference,” said Meko Winfield, owner of Mid Town Studios.

But she knows traffic will improve once the new bridge is open.

“It would be a better route going over the overpass. Avoiding the train and having to be stopped by that,” said Winfield.

Smithee said the department would move drivers onto the new bridge to finish paving the bridge on Watts Street.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.