Lawmakers fight for funding in Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Although the city of Trumann did not qualify for FEMA disaster relief funding, there is still a chance for the city to get help cleaning up the debris field.

The city did not qualify because there was not five million dollars worth of damage.

Congressman Rick Crawford said the way the damage is determined is a flawed process.

“It’s just one of the nonsensical approaches that the federal government has for how they support local communities,” Crawford said. “This is something that we are going to address going forward but in the short term we just haven’t been able to get them to move on this.”

With the door seemingly closed on federal funding, Arkansas State Representative John Rye said there are things that can be done at the state level.

“I have been working with the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality to try and get some funding,” Rye said. “There is no way the city will be able to pay for it on their own.”

To completely clean the debris field will cost around $750,000. That is why Rye said he is doing everything he can.

“At this point, the only thing I can say is we will try to work it out here to help them locally anyway we can,” Rye said. “I am just asking everyone to hand there.”

Mika Swindle lives next to the debris field, and she said it has caused her too many headaches.

“It’s nasty, it’s gross. I don’t like it. It smells. It’s attracting rodents,” Swindle said. “People on this street want it gone. It needs to be gone. It’s a health issue.”

Swindle added if something is not done soon, she is going to take matters into her own hands.

“How badly do I want it gone?” she said. “If I had a truck, I’d be hauling it myself.”

