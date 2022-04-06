Loud Start to the Day

Energy Alert
April 6th, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (4/5)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Storms won’t be around long, but they’re making their presence known with constant lightning and thunder. Small hail and gusty winds are possible too. The severe threat remains pretty low. Showers linger this morning before more sunshine through the afternoon. Windy conditions bring in a cooler airmass, highs remain in the 60s. We don’t see the 70s return until Sunday! Another cold-core system passes overnight the next few days keeping highs in the 50s and 60s. Widespread frost and a freeze are still expected for Saturday morning. Some may see frost Friday morning too. Some may stay in the 40s on Friday. We can’t rule out a few quick showers but rain chances aren’t anything like they’ve been the past few days. Next week, our chance of storms and severe weather go back up.

