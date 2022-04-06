Energy Alert
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/5/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday featured conference matchups in baseball, softball, and soccer.

Valley View 14, Westside 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 18, Westside 2 (Baseball)

Valley View 2, Westside 1 (Softball)

Valley View 7, Westside 6 (Softball)

Jonesboro 7, Paragould 0 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro 9, Paragould 0 (Girls Soccer)

Batesville 2, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)

Batesville 1, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)

Greene County Tech 8, West Memphis 0 (Boys Soccer)

Greene County Tech 7, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)

Pocahontas 18, Trumann 1 (Baseball)

Pocahontas 11, Trumann 1 (Baseball)

Southside 16, Blytheville 0 (Softball - Carlee Duncan perfect game)

Southside 22, Blytheville 0 (Softball - Grace Lawellin perfect game)

Marmaduke 7, Riverside 6 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 21, Cross County 0 (Softball)

Rector 6, Bay 2 (Softball)

Tuckerman 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)

Melbourne 6, West Side Greers Ferry 4 (Baseball)

Viola 8, Mammoth Spring 4 (Softball)

Viola 12, Cotter 0 (Softball)

Mammoth Spring 11, Cotter 0 (Softball)

Izard County 11, Salem 4 (Softball)

McCrory 5, Palestine-Wheatley 2 (Softball)

Searcy 4, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)

