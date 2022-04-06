NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/5/22)
Tuesday featured conference matchups in baseball, softball, and soccer.
Valley View 14, Westside 0 (Baseball)
Valley View 18, Westside 2 (Baseball)
Valley View 2, Westside 1 (Softball)
Valley View 7, Westside 6 (Softball)
Jonesboro 7, Paragould 0 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 9, Paragould 0 (Girls Soccer)
Batesville 2, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)
Batesville 1, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)
Greene County Tech 8, West Memphis 0 (Boys Soccer)
Greene County Tech 7, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)
Pocahontas 18, Trumann 1 (Baseball)
Pocahontas 11, Trumann 1 (Baseball)
Southside 16, Blytheville 0 (Softball - Carlee Duncan perfect game)
Southside 22, Blytheville 0 (Softball - Grace Lawellin perfect game)
Marmaduke 7, Riverside 6 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 21, Cross County 0 (Softball)
Rector 6, Bay 2 (Softball)
Tuckerman 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)
Melbourne 6, West Side Greers Ferry 4 (Baseball)
Viola 8, Mammoth Spring 4 (Softball)
Viola 12, Cotter 0 (Softball)
Mammoth Spring 11, Cotter 0 (Softball)
Izard County 11, Salem 4 (Softball)
McCrory 5, Palestine-Wheatley 2 (Softball)
Searcy 4, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)
