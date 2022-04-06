Energy Alert
New filtration company adding jobs to Kennett

The Missouri Innovation Corporation and Dunklin County announced Cim-Tek Filtration would...
The Missouri Innovation Corporation and Dunklin County announced Cim-Tek Filtration would expand to Kennett, according to a news release Tuesday.(KFVS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - New jobs could be coming to Kennett very soon, all thanks to a new expansion.

The Missouri Innovation Corporation and Dunklin County announced Cim-Tek Filtration would expand to Kennett, according to a news release Tuesday.

The expansion would create up to 77 new jobs and allow the company to “continue to innovate filtration and develop new products that are available worldwide”, the news release said.

Cim-Tek would utilize the new facility located at 1200 Ely Street to expand its production capabilities for light assembly, powder coating, and baking filtration products and related equipment.

“We’re excited to get started and are looking forward to expansion of our business in Kennett,” said James Ayers, President of Cim-Tek Filtration. “We would like to thank the state, county, and city partners, as well as many others, who made this expansion possible.”

For the expansion, Cim-Tek Filtration used the Missouri Works program to retain workers by providing access to the capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation, according to the news release.

The company will also receive assistance from the Dunklin County Commission.

