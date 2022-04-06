Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas sheriff responds to state program expansion

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an expansion to a program that would monitor high-risk offenders.

The program is called the Intensive Supervision Program.

The governor said with the recent increase in violent crime in the state. It’s an issue law enforcement must deal with.

The program was reinstated back in 2017 following the Power Ultra Lounge shooting in Little Rock.

Right now the program is compromised of four officers monitoring offenders in Pulaski County.

The expansion will add 10 officers to the program covering five counties in Central Arkansas.

“And so the announcement today with the governor prioritizing some of the violent offenders is a step in the right direction of getting them off the street where our public feels safe,” said Craighead County Sheriff, Marty Boyd.

He added that the expansion will also help where some agencies have been lacking.

He said a lot of sheriff’s offices had suffered a lot of shortages.

They are looking better now… but this expansion will be a great help.

”We’re able to expand that program to help jurisdictions that are already short-handed with the labor shortages that we see and just the violent problems that we see. It definitely helps for us,” said Boyd.

According to the governor, the program expansion will cost over $1 million to start the expansion, and then have an ongoing cost of $820,000 a year.

Both costs will need approval from the General Assembly, and the governor is hopeful they will support this expansion.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

