Osceola accepts $1 million in federal grant funds for Riverport

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola accepted $1,025,000 in federal grant funds for the Osceola Riverport.

In a news release Tuesday, the city hosted dignitaries from the Mississippi River Commission while presenting critical information about the port and its value for farmers and industries.

Some of those in attendance included Mayor Sally Wilson, Arkansas Waterways Commission Director Cassandra Caldwell, and Army Colonel Kim Peeples.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

