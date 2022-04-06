Poplar Bluff Animal Control seeks owners who locked dog in bedroom before moving away

Energy Alert
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Animal Control is looking for the owners responsible for locking their dog in their bedroom and leaving the dog there while they moved away.

The dog was found at 2211 N 14th Street.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Animal Control on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The owners moved away over a week ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call 573-686-8635.

They intend to file charges about the case.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

