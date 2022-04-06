Severe storms leave trail of damage

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - When strong storms moved through Northeast Arkansas early Wednesday morning, some were awakened by thunder and hail, while others experienced property and tree damage.

In multiple neighborhoods off Rogers Chapel Road -- such as County Roads 912 and 917 -- trees lined residents’ yards after straight-line winds rocked the area in the early morning hours.

Pretty significant damage to property and trees in the County Road 917/912 area.



Hear one resident’s story tonight on @Region8News



Cc: @ZachHolderWx @ryanvaughan @WXAaronJC pic.twitter.com/puHw9njm2Q — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) April 6, 2022

Though most damages seemed to come in the form of snapped tree limbs, a resident lost her greenhouse, her power, and saw damage to her home.

“It just pattered the windows so hard, and it was so loud with the wind and everything. It just reminded me of 2020, with the tornado that ripped through,” Sarah Frasher, a resident on County Road 917, said.

She said when they heard the storm, they grabbed their two children (a two-week old and a four-year old) and headed for their safe spot. After the 2020 Jonesboro tornado narrowly missed their home, they said they take storms very seriously.

Frasher said no one was injured in the storm, but she added it was difficult to believe the storm did not produce a tornado.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.