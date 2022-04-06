Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Severe storms leave trail of damage

Several trees snapped, homes damaged
A camper fell on a car on County Road 912 after straight-line winds rocked the area.
A camper fell on a car on County Road 912 after straight-line winds rocked the area.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - When strong storms moved through Northeast Arkansas early Wednesday morning, some were awakened by thunder and hail, while others experienced property and tree damage.

In multiple neighborhoods off Rogers Chapel Road -- such as County Roads 912 and 917 -- trees lined residents’ yards after straight-line winds rocked the area in the early morning hours.

Though most damages seemed to come in the form of snapped tree limbs, a resident lost her greenhouse, her power, and saw damage to her home.

“It just pattered the windows so hard, and it was so loud with the wind and everything. It just reminded me of 2020, with the tornado that ripped through,” Sarah Frasher, a resident on County Road 917, said.

She said when they heard the storm, they grabbed their two children (a two-week old and a four-year old) and headed for their safe spot. After the 2020 Jonesboro tornado narrowly missed their home, they said they take storms very seriously.

Frasher said no one was injured in the storm, but she added it was difficult to believe the storm did not produce a tornado.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said on March 31, Hunter Clifton and a 14-year-old skipped class and met in an...
18-year-old charged with sexual indecency of a child
Deputies were on the scene of an incident that took place Tuesday evening on East Warren in St....
Blown bicycle tire mistook as a gun shot
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
1 hurt after semi-truck overturns
The technology would be used by the Jonesboro Police Department to see who is coming in and out...
City approves license plate technology ordinance

Latest News

Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/6)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/6)
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (4/5)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (4/5)