Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 24 years in prison after being charged with Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree by Circuit Court Judge Robert N. Mayer.

The sentence was made consecutive to a previously imposed 7-year sentence in New Madrid County, for a total of 31 years.

Bobby Riddell previously plead guilty to Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree- victim less than 14 years old on February 2, 2022.

There was no plea agreement between the Defense and the State. There were also no restrictions on the sentencing range as a result of the plea and was an “open plea”.

A sentencing assessment report was conducted by the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole and a sentencing hearing conducted on April 6, 2022.

The child victim and her mother testified as to the devastating effect that this crime has had on the child’s life.

The abuse perpetrated by the Defendant began when the child was 11 years old while living in Stoddard County and continued for 5 years in other counties as the child grew older.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said of the sentence, “we are very pleased with Judge Mayer’s sentence. The defendant will be ineligible for parole until 85% of his sentence is served. We were able to spare this child the additional trauma of testifying at a jury trial and also ensured that the Defendant will be a very old man before he will ever be eligible for parole.”

Oliver continued, “due to the sensitive nature of the crime and to protect the identity of the child victim, no further statement will be made by the Office of the Prosecutor.”

