Three arrested in drug, child endangerment case

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Evening Shade people are facing multiple charges after a child with special needs was exposed to drugs with the sight of dead animals and sewage nearby.

Sharp County officials said Vanessa Kay Rowan, 47, James W. Rowan, 61, and Kenna Lee Fitzgerald, 45, were arrested April 3 after police and deputies served a search warrant at the Rowan’s home on Birdsong Road in Evening Shade.

Authorities found drug paraphernalia, meth, and pills in the house, along with a shotgun in an unsecured gun cabinet, according to a probable cause affidavit released Wednesday.

Deputies also saw the child at the house.

“The juvenile male that resides at the residence appeared to have special needs and was in the care of the three adults at the residence. There were animal cages located outside the residence that contained what appeared to be four rabbits at different stages of decomposition,” the affidavit stated. “There was also what appeared to be sewage leaking from the residence into the back yard.”

Deputies also said authorities had reportedly seen drug activity going on at the house since last December.

Rowan, Rowan, and Fitzgerald were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with the purpose to deliver, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises, exposing a child to a chemical substance or meth and continuing criminal enterprise.

A $5,000 bond was set Wednesday for Fitzgerald, while the Rowan’s were released on their own recognizance, according to a jailer at the Sharp County Detention Center.

The group will be arraigned on May 17 in circuit court.

