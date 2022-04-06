Energy Alert
1 hurt after semi-truck overturns

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck overturned Wednesday morning in Greene County and caused a traffic nightmare.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks told Region 8 News the truck overturned on Highway 135 about 4 miles north of Oak Grove.

The crash blocked Highway 135 for several hours.

Sheriff Franks said around 12:30 p.m. crews had cleared the scene.

He added that one person was injured in the crash and that victim went to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould for treatment.

Idrivearkansas.com showed how far back the crash stalled traffic.

The map on idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic issues caused by the semi-truck Wednesday...
The map on idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic issues caused by the semi-truck Wednesday morning.(idrivearkansas.com)

