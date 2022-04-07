2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days set for July 26th-27th

The 2022 Sun Belt football season will officially kick off with Sun Belt Football Media Days on Tuesday, July 26 & Wednesday, July 27.

The new-look Sun Belt Conference—including new members James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss—will gather in-person at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans. Three new head coaches—Clay Helton of Georgia Southern, Michael Desormeaux of Louisiana and Jon Sumrall of Troy—will attend this year’s event, which will also be the first Sun Belt Conference media appearance for head coaches Curt Cignetti of James Madison, Charles Huff of Marshall, Ricky Rahne of Old Dominion and Will Hall of Southern Miss.

For the first time in the conference’s 22-year football history, Sun Belt Football Media Days will be expanded into a two-day affair. Sun Belt East Division programs—App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion—will participate on Tuesday, July 26. Sun Belt West Division programs—Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State and Troy—will appear on Wednesday, July 27.

Each head coach will be joined by a pair of student-athletes, to be announced at a later date. Heading into the 2022 season, its first as a 14-member football conference, the Sun Belt continues to lead the FBS with a .649 bowl winning percentage since the dawn of the College Football Playoff era in 2014.

