Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal workforce, the same authority as the CEO of a private corporation to require that employees be vaccinated.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 was upheld Thursday by a federal appeals court.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by President Donald Trump, had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January.

When the case was argued at the 5th Circuit last month, administration lawyers had noted that district judges in a dozen jurisdictions had rejected a challenge to the vaccine requirement for federal workers before Brown ruled.

The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal workforce, the same authority as the CEO of a private corporation to require that employees be vaccinated.

Lawyers for those challenging the mandate had pointed to a recent Supreme Court opinion that the government cannot force private employers to require employee vaccinations.

Thursday’s ruling was a rare win for the administration at the 5th Circuit, with 17 active judges dominated by Republicans, including six Trump appointees.

Judges Carl Stewart and James Dennis, both nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton, were in the majority. Judge Rhesa Barksdale, nominated by President George H.W. Bush, dissented, saying the relief the challengers sought does not fall under the Civil Service Reform act cited by the administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Cherokee Village police are investigating vandalism at the South Golf Course. The damage was...
Authorities investigate golf course vandalism
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Del Rio Port of Entry...
American woman caught with nearly $550K worth of fentanyl at US-Mexico border
As strawberries start to bloom at Scatter Creek Berries and Produce, the freezing temperatures...
Farmers prepare for freezing temperatures
Lawyers prepare for closing arguments as former Virginia police officer stands trial
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane